Colorado: 1 dead, 3 injured after two small planes collide midair 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:12 AM – Monday, September 1, 2025

A person has been killed, and three others were injured after two planes collided midair in Colorado.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies and emergency personnel responded to a plane crash that was reported around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, they found two aircraft had crashed in fields near the airport.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim in this tragic event,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “This is an active investigation, and the names of the parties involved are not being released at this time.” Advertisement

Initial investigations revealed that a small Cessna was on its final approach to the runway when it was hit midair by another aircraft. Witnesses saw the planes hit each other before both fell to the ground.

According to the sheriff’s office, both aircraft caught fire upon impact, with smoke rising from the wreckage as responders and bystanders fought to extinguish the flames.

Each plane was carrying two people. The occupants of the Cessna sustained minor injuries and were released at the scene, the sheriff’s office stated.

One person on the second plane, an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300, was taken to a local hospital, while another was declared dead at the scene by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the collision occurred while both planes were attempting to land, and stated that both agencies will investigate, with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) leading the inquiry and providing updates.

