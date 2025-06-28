Colombia: At least 22 dead, 8 injured in landslide 

Men work to clear the area after a landslide in Bello, Antioquia Department, Colombia, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by JAIME SALDARRIAGA / AFP) (Photo by JAIME SALDARRIAGA/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:59 AM – Saturday, June 28, 2025

At least 22 people have died and eight others have been injured during a landslide in Colombia.

On Saturday, crews stated that they are continuing to search for victims in Medellín, Colombia’s second-largest city.

The avalanche occurred early Tuesday, following heavy rains. It dumped mud and debris on densely populated districts, enveloping dozens of homes and leaving hundreds displaced.

Advertisement

Officials had first announced 10 people had died and 15 were injured. However, the death toll rose to 22 as of Saturday morning.

Landslides are widespread in the region, particularly during the rainy season, which lasts from April to November.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!