Collision between plane and bus at LAX

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

6:58 AM PT – Saturday, February 11, 2023

A plane collided with a passenger bus on the Los Angeles International Airport tarmac as it was being towed away from a gate on Friday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the collision around 10 p.m. where the tug driver, bus driver, two passengers and an LAX worker were injured as a result.

Four people were transported to the hospital, but all were in fair condition, the LAX worker was the only injury not needing to go to the hospital.

The collision happened at the nose of the plane, an empty American Airlines A321 jet. The front of the bus was caved in with damage to its windows.

“A jet being towed tonight from a gate to a parking area made contact with a shuttle bus, resulting in injuries to about 5 people,” LAX said in a statement. “We thank our partners @LAFD for quickly responding and treating passengers from the bus. Other LAX operations remain normal.”

As authorities investigate the cause of the crash, the airport remains open and operational for all travelers flying in and out.