Colbert responds after Trump celebrates his show’s cancellation: ‘Go f*** yourself’

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:43 AM – Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Late-night host Stephen Colbert delivered a rebuttal to President Donald Trump, following Trump’s public celebration of the cancellation of Colbert’s show.

Last Thursday, Colbert announced that his late night show will end next May, prompting a celebratory response from President Trump.

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show,” Trump wrote last Friday. Advertisement

Trump followed up on Tuesday, adding: “The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone. These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television. It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!”

Colbert swiftly responded to the president’s celebratory post on air, quipping: “How dare you, sir? Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go f*** yourself.”

At another point, Colbert also crowned himself as a lone “martyr” — as Trump had suggested that Kimmel was next on the chopping block.

“Kimmel, I am the martyr. There’s only room for one on this cross. And the view is fantastic from up here. I can see your house,” he stated.

“They made one mistake, they left me alive. For the next 10 months, the gloves are off,” Colbert added. “I can finally speak unvarnished truth to power, and say what I really think about Donald Trump starting right now. I don’t care for him.”

The announcement follows after Colbert highly criticized the Tiffany Network, which is owned by CBS’ parent company, for entering a $16 million settlement with President Trump over a previous “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris. Trump had argued that the network deceptively edited her responses to make the Democrat nominee sound more eloquent — presumably helping her chances of winning the election.

“I am offended, and I don’t know if anything will ever repair my trust in this company,” Colbert stated. “But just taking a stab at it, I’d say $16 million would help.”

Colbert has since argued that the settlement was a “big fat bribe,” as the Trump administration has to approve Paramount’s $8 billion merger deal with Skydance Media.

Meanwhile, the network has also announced that Colbert’s show is being cancelled specifically due to financial reasons.

“Colbert gets no advertising and late night is a tough spot,” an anonymous individual with direct knowledge of CBS’s decision told the New York Post. “Colbert might be No. 1, but who watches late night TV anymore?”

