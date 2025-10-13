CNN’s Amanpour apologizes for comparing Israeli hostages to ‘average Gazans,’ admits remark was ‘insensitive and wrong’

British-Iranian journalist and television host Christiane Amanpour poses for a photograph during the presentation of the exhibition “Dessins pour la liberte” (Cartoons for peace), marking the international press freedom day on the shores of Lake Geneva, in Geneva on May 3, 2024. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

9:43 PM – Monday, October 13, 2025

CNN’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour has issued a retraction to her “insensitive” comments claiming the Israeli hostages were treated better than the “average Gazan.”

During CNN’s live broadcast following the release of the final 20 living hostages by Hamas, Amanpour, speaking with colleague Kaitlan Collins, remarked that Hamas had “probably” treated Israeli hostages better than many Gazan civilians while the two discussed journalists who had been able to report from inside Gaza.

“I pretty much can assure you that once those doors are opened, it will be a scene of absolute, abject horror… It’s been a terrible, terrible two years for them, because not only are they there, you know, they’re probably being treated better than the average Gazan, because they are the pawns and the chips that Hamas had,” she said. “Now, Hamas has given up all of its leverage, by the way, by giving them all up. So that is a victory for the Israeli side.”

Her take drew criticism from many. Soon after comments quickly went viral online, Amanpour apologized on her show and issued a statement on her X page. She said her remarks were “insensitive and wrong.”

Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump’s Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions of United States, responded online calling the journalist “pro-Hamas.”

A senior advisor to Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Omri Ceren, wrote that Amanpour is “on the side of genocidal Hamas terrorists.”

