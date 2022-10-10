CNN under fire after reporters trespassed Thailand crime scene without permission

A general view shows the stage during a walk-through before a Democratic presidential debate sponsored by CNN and Facebook at Wynn Las Vegas on October 13, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:20 PM PT – Monday, October 10, 2022

Two CNN correspondents who are working in Thailand have been fined after authorities say they entered a crime scene without permission.

Reporter Anna Coren and cameraman Daniel Hodge, have received a fine for entering and filming the active crime scene of the Thailand daycare massacre without permission. The incident came to life after a Thai reporter posted an image on social media showing one of the reporters trespassing. Both Coren and Hodge were fined for working as journalists on tourist visas, however they were cleared of all charges.

CNN is being called out by many for being unethical and unprofessional.

CNN International’s Executive Vice President and General Manager, Mike McCarthy, has since apologized. The news network has ceased broadcasting the report and has removed the video from its website.

Coren and Hodge were both fined 5,000 baht ($133) and had their tourist visas revoked. However, they were cleared of all charges. The two correspondents had mistakenly believed that they had permission to enter the horrific scene from unauthorized personnel.

The tragedy is Thailand’s worst massacre. 36 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former policeman attacked a daycare center.