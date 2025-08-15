Clinton says she would ‘nominate’ Trump ‘for a Nobel Peace Prize’ if he helps end Russia-Ukraine war

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton shake hands after the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016, in Hempstead, New York (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Former Secretary of State and former first lady Hillary Clinton has said that, under certain conditions—such as helping end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine—she would personally nominate President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize.

The statement comes as Anchorage, Alaska, has been preparing to host the GOP president and Russian President Vladimir Putin for high-level talks.

Trump’s unsuccessful former Democrat opponent, Hillary Clinton, appeared on an episode of the “Raging Moderates” podcast, hosted by Jessica Tarlov and Scott Galloway, which aired on Friday.

In the hours leading up to the historic summit between Trump and Putin in Anchorage, Clinton discussed current foreign conflicts—including the ongoing war—which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

“He is not meeting with a friend. He is meeting with an adversary, and an adversary who wants to see the destruction of the United States and the Western Alliance,” Clinton told Tarlov, emphasizing the significance of the two world leaders’ meeting.

Clinton maintained that she is “dreaming” of an end to the war, but with some strict specifications.

The former first lady said that she hopes “he could bring about the end to this terrible war where Putin is the aggressor.” Clinton also expressed that she wants Trump to avoid “putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor.”

Clinton further imagined a scenario facilitated by Trump where Ukraine “could really stand up to Putin — something we haven’t seen, but maybe this is the opportunity — to make it clear that there must be a ceasefire. There will be no exchange of territory, and that over a period of time, Putin should be actually withdrawing from the territory he ceased in order to demonstrate his good faith efforts, let us say, not to threaten European security.”

She continued, adding that her preferred vision for the discussions between Trump and Putin would involve Trump negotiating an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine “without any loss of land” from Ukraine’s end.

“If President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize,” Clinton declared. “My goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin aided and abetted by the United States. I think that’s a terrible, terrible precedent,” she clarified.

Clinton also warned that if Trump failed to stand up to Putin regarding the years-long war, it would “reward Putin’s aggression,” which would be unsafe for the U.S., as well as Ukraine.

Her seemingly favorable comment regarding Trump is surprising, given the long-standing rivalry between the two that has persisted since the 2016 presidential election. Yet, some contend that the former Secretary of State’s dramatized statement may reflect a lack of confidence in President Trump’s capacity to broker a deal, making the remark less startling than it initially appears.

On one occasion, while she campaigned against him before the 2016 election, Clinton criticized Trump for praising “dictators like Vladimir Putin.” She also famously called his supporters a “basket of deplorables.”

Then, more recently in February this year, she called Trump’s administration flat-out “dumb.”

Hillary told the interviewer on Friday that she hopes the prospect of a possible Nobel Peace Prize will incentivize Trump to handle his summit with Putin, noting that the award is “elusive” to Trump.

Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize at least eight times. The first two nominations came from Norway, for both the North-South Korea reconciliation efforts and the Abraham Accords. His name was also put forward for the prize by Australian lawmakers, the Government of Pakistan, two Representatives from the U.S., and most recently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The meeting will take place around 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch One America’s full coverage on OAN Live.

