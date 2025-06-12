CIA releases over 1K pages on RFK assassination, including 54 declassified documents

A woman signing the book of condolences for Senator Robert Kennedy at the American Embassy in London. (Photo by Michael Webb/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:35 AM – Thursday, June 12, 2025

The CIA has released over 1,000 additional pages of documents related to the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, including 54 previously classified documents.

On Thursday, the CIA released a statement that the documents released comprise of 1,450 pages.

“Today’s release delivers on President Trump’s commitment to maximum transparency, enabling the CIA to shine light on information that serves the public interest,” CIA Director John Ratcliffe said in the release. “I am proud to share our work on this incredibly important topic with the American people.” Advertisement

The files provide insight into the reasons of Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian-born Jordanian citizen convicted of Kennedy’s murder after the June 5, 1968, shooting in Los Angeles. They include the gunman’s psychological profile and handwritten notes.

The feds conducted a psychological assessment on Sirhan on July 8, 1968 stating that “under no circumstances would we have predicted that [Sirhan] was ‘capable’ of doing what he did.”

“Obviously, we cannot see him as part of a conspiracy,” the assessment also states. “He could be a tool of a conspiracy in the sense that the attempted assassin of Secretary of State [William] Seward and the assigned assassin of Vice President Andrew Johnson (George Atzerodt) were tools of the [John Wilkes] Booth conspiracy.”

“It is very unlikely however that he could have effectively acted under precise instructions,” it goes on. “Essentially, we see Sirhan as being much more like the impulsive assassins of [James] Garfield and [William] McKinley than the calculating assassins of Lincoln and President [John F. ] Kennedy.” “Kennedy must fall Kennedy must fall. Please pay to the order of Sirhan Sirhan,” reads a note that appears to predate Sirhan’s other private journal entries from May 19, 1968, previously published by the Washington Post. “We believe that Robert F. Kennedy must be sacrificed for the cause of the poor exploited people,” another note proclaims, adding that the then-presidential candidate would “eventually be felled … by an assassin’s bullet … tonight tonight tonight.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has previously stated that he’s not convinced that Sirhan fired the bullet that killed his father.

“I got to a place where I had to see Sirhan,’’ the younger Kennedy told the Washington Post in an interview that year. “I went [to the prison] because I was curious and disturbed by what I had seen in the evidence.” “I was disturbed that the wrong person might have been convicted of killing my father,” he added, referencing his father’s autopsy, police reports and witness accounts.

Other records released have also shed light on a trip that the future attorney general and senator from New York took with then-Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas to the Soviet Union in 1955, during which Kennedy “served the Agency as a voluntary informant.”

