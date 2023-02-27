CIA Had A Role In Mandela’s 1962 Arrest

(Photo by Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 6:45 PM PT – Monday, February 27, 2023

A well-known British newspaper recently confirmed longtime rumors that the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency had a hand in the arrest of Nelson Mandela in 1962.

A report in The Sunday Times newspaper recently confirmed that retired C.I.A. agent Donald Rickard leaked information to the C.I.A. that led to Mandela’s arrest and imprisonment for nearly 28 years. According to the Times, a British filmmaker named John Irvin interviewed Rickard in 2016 where the spy explained how he helped the South African government arrest Mandela by sharing a tip to the C.I.A..

“Mandela was completely under control of the Soviet Union,” said Rickard. “We were teetering on the brink [of war in South Africa] and it had to be stopped, which meant Mandela had to be stopped. And I put a stop to it.”

According to sources, Mandela was wanted by the Apartheid Government because he had had convinced other members of the African National Congress (A.N.C.) that violence was the only option. He believed that it their peaceful efforts were not working with a regime that was so violent.

Up until his first visit to the U.S., Mandela was still designated as a terrorist. It was reported that there had to be a special designation made for the South African president when he finally visited the U.S.. He was still technically classified by the U.S, government as a terrorist.

Similar to newly revealed documents concerning the death of President John F. Kennedy, South Africans have been further informed about the story of their beloved leader and his fight for equal rights.