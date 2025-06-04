Chuck Schumer rebrands Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ to the ‘We’re All Going to Die Act’

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) attends a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

6:01 PM – Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer characterized President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” to the “We’re All Going to Die Act,” due to the legislation’s perceived Medicaid cuts.

The Trump administration has repeatedly explained that the reforms to Medicaid are meant to root out waste, fraud, and abuse by implementing measures to deny coverage to illegal immigrants and by denying certain procedures and hormones for transgender-identifying individuals — while further enhancing eligibility checks.

“For many Americans, health care coverage is the difference between life and death,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) stated on Wednesday. Advertisement

Schumer’s revision of the bill is in reference to a comment by Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) made at a recent town hall event. Ernst had responded to an individual in the crowd who claimed that people were going to die due to the bill’s health care cuts, to which she responded: “Well, we all are going to die.”

“According to Ernst, ‘Fear not. We’re going to die anyway.’ Tell that, the American people have heard. Let me be clear. Democrats are ready. We are ready to fight,” Schumer continued.

“We are doubling down. We’re ready to show Americans what’s really at stake here, because this fight won’t be won in just the Capitol. As Abe Lincoln said, public sentiment is everything. And when public sentiment hears about this ‘We’re All Going to Die Act,’ they’re going to hate it, and they’re going to tell their senators they hate it. And if the senators think they can get away with a yes vote and explain it, they’re sadly mistaken. The cuts are too deep. The cuts are too real. The cuts are too devastating for people.”

“Why are they being so mean? Why are they being so cruel? And why are they being so politically tenured at best, suicidal at worst? All to give tax breaks to billionaires. They are in total obeisance. Donald Trump is, and his colleagues are to very very, the small group of very wealthy, greedy people who say, ‘I don’t care what you do to everyone else, cut my taxes. And by the way, get rid of any regulations,’” he added.

Soon after, Ernst later clarified her comments, arguing that the Democrats are attempting to “fearmonger against strengthening the integrity of Medicaid.”

“I made an incorrect assumption that everyone in the auditorium understood that, yes, we are all going to perish from this Earth. So, I apologize,” she stated. “I’m really, really glad that I did not have to bring up the subject of the tooth fairy as well.”

“While Democrats fearmonger against strengthening the integrity of Medicaid, Senator Ernst is focused on improving the lives of all Iowans. There’s only two certainties in life: death and taxes, and she’s working to ease the burden of both by fighting to keep more of Iowans’ hard-earned tax dollars in their own pockets and ensuring their benefits are protected from waste, fraud, and abuse,” an Ernst spokesperson added.

Despite the Trump administration explaining the reasoning behind the Medicaid cuts, Schumer still argued that the GOP president “is just lying about the bill.”

“Let me tell our Republican Senate colleagues what will be enacted is not Donald Trump’s soothing words, but the actual reality of harsh cuts where people lose health care, where people’s premiums go up, where hospitals close, nursing homes close, and people are laid off,” Schumer stated. “So anyone who thinks they’re voting for the nice words of Donald Trump will face a harsh reality when this is implemented.”

