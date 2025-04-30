Chinese Officials Claim COVID-19 ‘Might Have Emerged’ In U.S., Not The Wuhan Lab

(L-Top) the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images) / (L-Bottom) Logo for the State Council Information Office – The People’s Republic Of China. (english.scio.gov.cn/) / (Background) A Chinese man waves a national flag. (Photo by Guang Niu/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:47 PM – Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Beijing claims that the COVID-19 pandemic—which brought global society to a standstill, shuttered businesses and instilled fear in millions, ultimately contributing to the emergence of a forced-vaccine public health culture—is most likely the fault of the United States and not China.

The virus, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) claims took the lives of 7 million people globally and 1.2 million Americans, “may have” originated in the United States — according to a white paper published by China’s State Council Information Office on Wednesday.

The document seems to be a direct response to the Trump administration’s intensified assertions regarding the Wuhan Lab.

The GOP administration’s informative new COVID-19 webpage, which was re-designed and updated in mid-April, stepped up assertions that the virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), a lab specifically known for conducting coronavirus studies. Being previously devoted to promoting mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to Americans, the Trump-approved webpage now guides readers through evidence of the lab leak theory, which was initially shot down by Democrats, who claimed it was a “racist conspiracy theory.” The website also mentions how former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci promoted the idea that COVID-19 originated naturally in China, from a “wet market” nearby in Wuhan.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials noted in the report that “the U.S. government, instead of facing squarely its failure in response to COVID-19 and reflecting on its shortcomings, has tried to shift the blame and divert people’s attention by shamelessly politicizing SARS-CoV-2 origins tracing.”

“A thorough and in-depth investigation into the origins of the virus should be conducted in the United States. The United States should respond to the reasonable concern of the international community, and give a responsible answer to the world.” “Substantial evidence suggested the COVID-19 might have emerged in the United States earlier than its officially-claimed timeline, and earlier than the outbreak in China,” Chinese officials continued.

Although it was initially written off as a “racist conspiracy theory,” the FBI and CIA now say that there is indisputable evidence linking the virus to the Wuhan lab.

In the recently released Chinese reports, the Chinese government stated that the United States should address the justifiable worries of the global community rather than “pretend to be deaf and dumb.”

In January 2020, the Chinese government also claimed that: “The U.S. was aware that an epidemic of a novel coronavirus was spreading quickly within its borders’ and chose to ‘downplay the severity of the epidemic… [on] multiple occasions compared COVID-19 to the flu, saying that it would disappear automatically one day. “The U.S. has made China the primary scapegoat for its own mismanaged COVID-19 response. The US government’s indifference and delayed actions wasted the precious time China had secured for the global fight against the pandemic.”

Despite lab test findings never concluding this, the white paper goes on to further suggest that the virus originated in the United States, describing respiratory disease outbreaks from May to October 2019 that the Chinese government claims were instances of COVID-19.

“A U.S. CDC study revealed that out of 7,389 serological survey samples collected from nine states between December 13, 2019 and January 17, 2020, 106 were SARS-CoV-2 antibody positive. This suggests that the virus existed in the US before the first official case was identified,” the white paper said.

It also went on to make the false assertion that an NIH research demonstrated that by December 2019, the virus was extensively spreading, DailyMail reported.

Additionally, the Chinese government’s framing fails to mention that the first virus sequences, which were carried out by CDC officials in China, were from samples of patients at Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital and employees at the Huanan Seafood Market.

Around 1,500 “serious laboratory incidents involving coronaviruses and other highly dangerous pathogens linked to diseases such as SARS, MERS, Ebola, anthrax, smallpox, and avian influenza” were reported in the United States — the Chinese report continued.

According to the Chinese government, the United States did not aggressively notify the World Health Organization about early sickness outbreaks.

“The U.S. should cease from shifting blame and evading responsibility, stop finding external excuses for its internal malaise, and genuinely reflect on and overhaul its public health policies,” the Chinese government continued. “The U.S. cannot continue to turn a deaf ear to the numerous questions over its conduct,” it concluded, with a growing number of American and foreign critics now accusing China of engaging in large-scale gaslighting and narrative distortion.

