Chinese Exports Into U.S. Drop Dramatically

A woman works at a texile factory in Siyang County of Suqian municipality in east China’s Jiangsu province on December 24, 2024. (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:31 AM – Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Imports of Chinese goods into the United States have declined sharply due to President Trump’s tariffs, prompting concerns among analysts about potential supply shortages for certain products.

As President Trump paused tariffs on all countries, other than China, to negotiate–the levies on Chinese imports into the U.S. soared to 145% while China responded by enacting 125% tariffs on all U.S. products.

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, Chinese export orders fell in April to the lowest point since COVID-19 heavily disrupted international trade in 2022.

“Essentially all shipments out of China for major retailers and manufacturers have ceased,” stated Port of Los Angeles executive director Eugene Seroka.

The supply chain management company Flexport stated that container bookings from China to the United States are down by at least 60%.

In response, representatives from Walmart and Target have reportedly met with President Donald Trump, warning of the potential impact on consumers should the “trade war” with China continue.

“We had a productive meeting with President Trump and his team and appreciated the opportunity to share our insights,” Walmart wrote in a statement.

“We never want to raise prices,” however, “there probably will be cases where prices will go up for consumers,” added Walmart CFO John David Rainey.

A Freight booking platform, Freightos, also revealed that carriers have begun cancelling sailings from China — as they have not been able to fill their ships with enough goods.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has still maintained that the tariffs will further incentivize companies to produce products in the United States, bringing jobs and manufacturing back into the U.S.

“Companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers. Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden ‘Overhang.’ … when the boom begins, it will be like no other. BE PATIENT!!!” Trump wrote in a Wednesday Truth Social post.

