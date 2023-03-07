China warns conflict inevitable with U.S. unless Washington changes course

BEIJING, CHINA – MARCH 07: China’s foreign minister Qin Gang attends a press conference and answered questions from Chinese and foreign journalists on China’s foreign policy and foreign relations. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 2:40 PM PT – Tuesday, March 7, 2023

China’s new foreign minister Qin Gang warned Washington about suppressing Beijing over surveillance balloons, Taiwan, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Minister Gang made fiery comments during a news conference on Tuesday exhorting the United States to change its course or face “confrontation and conflict” from Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping made similar remarks on Monday blaming the U.S. for trying to shame China regarding its support of Russia.

“If the United States does not hit the brake, but continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing and there surely will be conflict and confrontation,” said Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

During the press conference, Qin questioned President Joe Biden’s assertion that the U.S. seeks “competition with China but not conflict.”

“In fact, the U.S. side’s so-called ‘competition’ is all-round containment and suppression, a zero-sum game,” said the new foreign minister.

Qin further commented that “[conflict] may be unavoidable unless Washington stops trying to suppress Beijing.”

The Chinese Foreign Minister also took the opportunity to call out Washington for shooting down their spy balloons, supporting Taiwan’s autonomy and accusing Beijing for ‘potentially’ providing military weapons to the Russians.