China Points The Finger Back at The United States

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 2:20 PM PT – Monday, February 20, 2023

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused Washington for “finger pointing” at Beijing for wanting clearer communication with Moscow.

On Monday, Wenbin accused the U.S. of not being “qualified to issue orders to China.” He pointed back at Washington for “continuously providing weapons to the war.” The diplomat asserted that Beijing’s position regarding the war in Ukraine as one of “promoting talks” and “working for peace.”

“Who is inflaming the flames and instigating confrontation, the international community knows clearly,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman shot back. “We will never accept U.S. criticism, even coercion and pressure on China-Russia relations.”

Webin wrapped up Monday’s press conference by accusing the U.S. Government for “taking advantage of the opportunity [war in Ukraine] to make a profit.”