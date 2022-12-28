China and Russia hold joint military exercises

The type 052C destroyer Haikou of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy participates in a naval parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of China’s PLA Navy in the sea near Qingdao, in eastern China’s Shandong province on April 23, 2019. – China celebrated the 70th anniversary of its navy by showing off its growing fleet in a sea parade featuring a brand new guided-missile destroyer. (Photo credit should read MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 4:50 PM PT – Wednesday, December 28, 2022

China and Russia have finished a joint weeklong live-fire naval exercise in the East China Sea on Wednesday.

The two partners are increasing cooperation between themselves as tensions in the western Pacific are on the rise.

“The active part of the exercise will include joint missile and artillery firing against air targets, artillery firing against sea targets, and practicing joint anti-submarine actions with practical use of weapons,” the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.

The exercise, which was called “Maritime Interation-2022,” featured Russia’s Pacific Fleet Flagship, the missile cruiser Varyag, a frigate, and two corvettes. China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy sent two destroyers, two patrol ships, a multipurpose supply ship, and a diesel submarine, as well as unspecified aircrafts.

Some of the drills that were conducted during the exercise included the practice of how to capture enemy submarines with depth charges, and firing artillery at warships.

“The main purpose of the exercise is to strengthen naval cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China and to maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region,” the statement went on to say.

The exercise comes a week after Japan had announced that it will be increasing its defense budget and military capabilities due to rising tensions in the area, and to increase its security environment.

Experts say that the timing of this joint exercise is a troublesome sign for Japan.

China has been one of Russia’s strongest allies, refusing to outright condemn the attack on Ukraine, while also stepping up economic assistance to the country.