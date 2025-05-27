China: 5 dead, 19 injured and 6 missing following chemical plant explosion 

(Screenshots from Chinese video footage that captured the explosion on film – weibo.com/u/1893892941)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:33 PM – Tuesday, May 27, 2025

At least five people have died, 19 have been injured, and six are missing — following an explosion at a chemical plant in China.

According to local authorities, the explosion occurred a few minutes before noon on Tuesday at a chemical plant operated by Shandong Youdao Chemical, in the city of Weifang.

Videos circulating on social media captured orange and black smoke engulfing buildings in the plant.

The Ministry of Emergency Management also reported that local fire and rescue units deployed 55 vehicles and 232 personnel to the scene, supplemented by the dispatch of an additional task force and reinforcements to support ongoing rescue operations.

A worker at a factory nearby told CNN that she heard a “boom” followed by a shake and “strong gust of wind.”

“A strong gust of airflow scared me so much that I didn’t dare leave my office,” said the worker, surnamed Meng. “The doors and windows in (my) factory were damaged… The airflow rushed in through the window, and if I had been a bit closer, it might have thrown me against the wall.”

