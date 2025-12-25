Children’s YouTuber Ms. Rachel joins Mamdani’s Inaugural Committee

Honoree Rachel Griffin Accurso attends Glamour Women of the Year at The Plaza on November 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins and Sophia Flores

10:15 AM – Thursday, December 25, 2025

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s already controversial inaugural committee has added another name to the mix, the children’s YouTuber Ms. Rachel.

“I’m honored to be joined by some of the most creative and experienced minds in the city as we build an inauguration that is truly by and for New Yorkers,” Mamdani said in a statement. Ms. Rachel, whose full name is Rachel Anne Accurso, has sparked major criticism for her appearance on the committee due to her outspoken opposition of Israel. Online she has stated Israel has committed a “genocide,” and she has refused to collaborate with content creators who are silent on Gaza.

“Over 14,000 precious children have been un-alived in Gaza. Gaza has the largest number of child amputees in history. We can’t be silent about these kinds of conditions for children,” she said in a video she posted to TikTok in December 2024.

Pro-Israel advocacy groups argue that she is one of the main public figures that has promoted Hamas propaganda, with critics claiming she has shown selective empathy by failing to mention the 1,219 Israelis murdered by the terrorist group on October 7, 2023.

“Ms. Rachel? She brings false charges against Jews. She smears Jews,” former City University of New York trustee Jeffrey Wiesenfeld stated. “What a disgrace.”

The Youtuber was accused by a Jewish civil rights watchdog group, StopAntisemitism, in April for posting pro-Hamas propaganda while ignoring Israeli children affected by the war in Gaza.

Liora Rez, a group director for StopAntisemistsim, called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to launch an investigation into the comments.

“We urge you and your office to investigate whether or not Ms. Rachel is being remunerated to disseminate Hamas-aligned propaganda to her millions of followers,” a letter written by Rez to Bondi stated.

Rez pointed fingers at Accurso, stating she “consistently amplifies misinformation from Hamas.”

“If Mamdani sought to reassure Jews that he would be a mayor for ‘All New Yorkers,’ naming this rogue’s gallery to be advisors was not a good way to go about it,” the group said. “For those Jewish New Yorkers considering relocating, we’re happy to put them in touch with realtors eager to help in Florida, Texas and other locations where they will be welcome.”

Additionally, Accurso has drawn criticism for celebrating Pride Month as a “children’s” YouTuber and for using pronouns in videos made for children.

