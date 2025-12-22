Chiefs moving out of Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Chiefs fan holds up a sign in the second half against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

2:05 PM – Monday, December 22, 2025

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs are moving across state lines, marking a major loss for their fanbase in Missouri.

On Monday, Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and Governor Kelly (D-Kan.) announced that a new deal has been reached to relocate the team from Arrowhead Stadium located in Kansas City, Missouri, to a brand new $3 billion domed stadium in Wyandotte County.

“Today is an extraordinary day in the history of the Kansas City Chiefs,” Hunt said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with the State of Kansas to bring a world-class stadium to our fans. This project represents another step in our legacy of innovation and our fan-first mentality, which started with my father, Lamar Hunt. The stadium, practice facility, and surrounding development will benefit the entire region, and further elevate Kansas City in the eyes of the country and the world.” “This agreement to bring the Chiefs to Kansas takes our state to the next level. With this new stadium, we’re creating thousands of jobs, bringing in tourists from around the world, attracting young people, and most importantly, we’re continuing to make Kansas the best place in America to raise a family,” Governor Kelly said. “This is a game-changer for Kansas, and it’s a signal to America and the world that our state’s future is very bright.”

In addition to the new stadium, a new Chiefs headquarters and training facility will be built in Olathe, Kansas.

The agreement was approved on Monday with bipartisan support by the eight-person Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council.

Prior to the announcement, the NFL team had been negotiating its future home with both the governments of Kansas and Missouri.

The stadium will be ready in time for the 2031 season, as the team’s current lease at Arrowhead Stadium expires after the 2030 season.

