Chief Justice Roberts grants Trump temporary stay on release of tax records to Congressional Cmte

UPDATED 10:27 AM PT – Tuesday, November 1, 2022
45th President Donald J. Trump has been given a temporary reprieve from the House Democrats attempts to access his tax records.
On Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts granted the former president a temporary stay on the release of the records to the House Ways and Means Committee. Trump’s legal team filed the motion asking for the stay on Monday.
Democrats on the panel suggested that they must see Trump’s taxes in order to form legislation about how presidents can be audited by the IRS.
The committee is required to respond to Roberts order by Thursday, November 10th at noon.