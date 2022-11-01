Chief Justice Roberts grants Trump temporary stay on release of tax records to Congressional Cmte

Former U.S. President Donald Trump salutes supporters during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 08, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. Former U.S. President Donald Trump held a campaign style rally for Nevada GOP candidates ahead of the state’s midterm election on November 8th. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

UPDATED 10:27 AM PT – Tuesday, November 1, 2022

45th President Donald J. Trump has been given a temporary reprieve from the House Democrats attempts to access his tax records.

On Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts granted the former president a temporary stay on the release of the records to the House Ways and Means Committee. Trump’s legal team filed the motion asking for the stay on Monday.



Democrats on the panel suggested that they must see Trump’s taxes in order to form legislation about how presidents can be audited by the IRS.



The committee is required to respond to Roberts order by Thursday, November 10th at noon.