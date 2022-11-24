Chicago receives more migrants from Texas

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:01 PM PT – Thursday, November 24, 2022
The city of Chicago, which is a sanctuary city, has welcomed dozens of migrants sent by Texas.
In a statement on Wednesday, the city announced that 36 more migrants arrived to the Windy City. The migrants were provided with immediate shelter and support to meet their basic needs. The city went on to say that they are committed to assisting each family and individual by providing human services, respect and dignity.
In total, Chicago has reportedly received more than 3,700 asylum seekers who arrived on buses from Texas.
Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has sent thousands of migrants to Democrat-controlled cities as part of an effort to deal with the ongoing border crisis.
Joe Dutra, the Public Affairs Director for the Department of Family and Support Services in Chicago addressed the situation.
“[Chicago] has a responsibility to provide shelter, food, and medical care for each individual and family – many of whom walked hundreds of miles while navigating great danger through multiple countries, in pursuit of safety and opportunity in the United States.” Dutra said.