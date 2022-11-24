Chicago receives more migrants from Texas

The Willis Tower rises above the downtown skyline as a blackened mass after flooding caused by recent heavy rains knocked out power to the building Monday on May 20, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. T (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

November 24, 2022

The city of Chicago, which is a sanctuary city, has welcomed dozens of migrants sent by Texas.

In a statement on Wednesday, the city announced that 36 more migrants arrived to the Windy City. The migrants were provided with immediate shelter and support to meet their basic needs. The city went on to say that they are committed to assisting each family and individual by providing human services, respect and dignity.

In total, Chicago has reportedly received more than 3,700 asylum seekers who arrived on buses from Texas.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has sent thousands of migrants to Democrat-controlled cities as part of an effort to deal with the ongoing border crisis.

Joe Dutra, the Public Affairs Director for the Department of Family and Support Services in Chicago addressed the situation.