Chicago mayor introduces ‘ICE-free zones’ on city-owned property, says Trump admin ‘wants a rematch of the civil war’

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks to the crowd while participating in the Labor Day Workers Over Billionaires rally, in solidarity with labor unions and advocacy groups, on September 1, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Audrey Richardson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:11 AM – Monday, October 6, 2025

Chicago Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order on Monday, creating what he described as “ICE-free zones,” in response to the federal immigration raids being conducted in the city.

The order reportedly covers city-owned property, such as schools, libraries, parks, and controlled parking lots and garages, while also allowing private establishments to participate in the prohibition of federal immigration enforcement activities.

However, the order does not override lawful judicial warrants or criminal investigations. It is targeted at civil immigration enforcement — non-criminal deportation type operations.

Each city property designated in the order will feature signage that explicitly announces the ban, which states: “This property is owned and/or controlled by the City of Chicago. It may not be used for civil immigration enforcement, including as a: Staging area, processing location or operations base.”

The mayor’s office released a statement announcing the “reasoning” for the order, arguing that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) utilizing city-owned property as staging areas, processing locations, or operations bases, “undermines community trust.”

“In recent weeks, federal agents used several city-owned properties–including parking lots near Harrison and Kedzie, and a vacant lot at 46th and Damen–as staging sites for immigration enforcement,” the mayor’s office wrote. “Such use of city property undermines community trust and runs counter to Chicago’s Welcoming City Ordinance, which ensures that all residents–regardless of immigration status–can live, work, and seek services without fear,” the announcement concluded.

Johnson also issued a statement, proclaiming “the order builds a broad civic shield that limits the reach of harmful enforcement practices.”

“It strengthens neighborhood solidarity and it reaffirms Chicago’s role as a welcoming city. The fact is, we cannot allow them to rampage throughout our city with no checks or balances. Nobody is above the law. If we break the law, you should be held accountable. If Congress will not check this administration, then Chicago will.” “The right wing of this country wants a rematch of the Civil War. I want that to set in right now because the president of the United States of America has declared war on the people of Chicago and the people across America,” he added.

The White House responded soon after, calling Johnson’s executive order “SICK.”

“Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson just announced he signed an executive order creating ‘ICE Free Zones’ to ban ICE agents from city property. This is SICK. He is aiding and abetting criminal illegal immigrant killers, rapists, traffickers, and gang bangers,” wrote the official White House rapid response account in a Monday X post.

The announcement follows President Trump’s decision to federalize 300 Illinois National Guard troops to protect federal immigration agents and property — as anti-ICE protesters clash with law enforcement.

In one recent incident, a federal immigration agent was forced to shoot an “armed domestic terrorist” who reportedly rammed her car into an ICE vehicle full of agents, leading to her arrest.

