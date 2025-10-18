Chicago: ICE arrests illegal immigrant who overstayed visa for a decade working as police officer

Police interact with demonstrators outside of the immigrant processing and detention center on October 17, 2025, in Broadview, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) / Officer Radule Bojovic of Montenegro; U.S. Department of Homeland Security

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

1:26 PM – Saturday, October 18, 2025

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal immigrant working as a suburban Chicago police officer.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrest in a press release on Thursday.

Radule Bojovic, of Montenegro, served as a police officer with the Hanover Park Police Department. He was arrested during Operation Midway Blitz, which targeted undocumented immigrants who had been allowed to stay in Illinois due to its status as a sanctuary state.

Federal authorities said that Bojovic had overstayed his B2 tourist visa by over 10 years, the deadline for him to leave the U.S. having been on March 31, 2015.

As a police officer, Bojovic was approved by the Pension Fund Board of Trustees in January, granting him eligibility to receive a starting salary of $78,995, according to Hanover Park Police Department records. The DHS said that “additional records indicate his 2025 earnings cost taxpayers $205,707, including $9,276 for FICA/Medicare taxes.”

Advertisement

“Governor J.B. Pritzker doesn’t just allow violent illegal aliens to terrorize Illinois’s communities, he allows illegal aliens to work as sworn police officers. Radule Bojovic violated our nation’s laws and was living ILLEGALLY in the United States for 10 years—what kind of police department gives criminal illegal aliens badges and guns? It’s a felony for aliens to even possess a firearm. A so-called law enforcement officer who is actively breaking the law,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem ICE is restoring law and order. Criminal illegal aliens have NO PLACE in our communities, especially on our police forces.”

The DHS emphasized that “it is a felony for an illegal alien to possess a firearm.”

This is not the first time this year that a law enforcement official was found out to be a foreign citizen.

In July, Jon Luke Evans of Jamaica was serving as a reserve officer in Maine when ICE arrested him after unlawfully trying to purchase a firearm. He served in an area that was also known to be a sanctuary jurisdiction due to its refusal to comply with the Trump administration’s illegal immigration enforcement efforts.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!