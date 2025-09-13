Charlie Kirk’s memorial service to be held at State Farm Stadium

(Background) A woman prays at a memorial for Charlie Kirk at the Turning Point USA headquarters on September 11, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images) / (L-Bottom) Charlie Kirk speaks during a meeting on the campus of the University of Arizona in Tucson on October 17, 2024. (Photo by OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:00 PM – Saturday, September 13, 2025

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) has announced the date and location for the memorial and funeral service for co-founder Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was slain at 31 years old on Wednesday by an alleged assassin, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. He was hosting an open-mic event, which marked the first stop of TPUSA’s “The American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University (UVU), when he was fatally shot.

The funeral is set to take place on Sunday, September 21st, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The venue is approximately a 30-minute drive from TPUSA’s headquarters in Phoenix and has a capacity of over 63,000.

Advertisement

“Through Turning Point USA, Charlie ignited a fire in the hearts of tens of millions daily. He showed a generation that truth must never be silenced, that courage is contagious, and that freedom must be protected at all costs,” TPUSA said in a statement announcing the funeral.

There will also be private events to commemorate Kirk prior to the public service, including a prayer vigil in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

Several vigils have already been held for Kirk nationwide in the days since his death.

Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, gave her first public address since his untimely death on Friday evening, which was livestreamed on YouTube from his office.

In her speech, Erika praised Charlie for being a “perfect husband.” TPUSA also noted his love for his family in its statement.

“Charlie was a servant of the Lord, a devoted husband to Erika, a loving father to two beautiful children, and a leader of uncommon clarity and strength,” the statement read. “He did not seek influence for its own sake. Instead, he poured his life into others, raising up a generation who would be bold in their faith, steadfast in their love of freedom, and unafraid to defend their country.”

Erika Kirk also made an Instagram post documenting her experiences after her husband’s death, including a visit from Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance, who offered Air Force Two for the transportation of his casket.

The Instagram post included an image of Erika draped over her husband’s open casket, as well as a video of her holding and kissing Charlie’s hands for the last time while telling him she loved him.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!