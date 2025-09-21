Charlie Kirk’s memorial is underway, beginning with praise and worship: ‘The presence of God is in this place’

Attendees wait for the start of the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:46 AM – Sunday, September 21, 2025

Charlie Kirk’s memorial is underway, beginning with praise and worship, as tens of thousands of attendees sang along in the packed State Farm Stadium.

Kirk, a conservative activist and the co-founder of Turning Point USA, who was assassinated last week, stated just months before he was murdered that he wanted “to be remembered for courage for my faith.”

“That would be the most important thing; most important thing is my faith,” Kirk stated in a June podcast appearance of “The Iced Coffee Hour,” with host Jack Selby. Advertisement

Kirk’s memorial mirrored his values, led by a host of worship singers including: Chris Tomlin, Brandon Lake, Phil Wickham, Kari Jobe Carnes, and Cody Carnes.

Moving video footage from the event showcased the massive crowd lifting their hands in worship while singing along with Christian worship singer-songwriter Brandon Lake.

“Can we just take a second, and can we acknowledge that the presence of God is in this place?” Lake asked the crowd, prompting scores of cheers.

The memorial featured bagpipes playing “Amazing Grace,” followed by praise and worship songs from Chris Tomlin, a Grammy-winning Christian music singer from Grand Saline, Texas, and Kirk’s pastor, Rob McCoy.

Rob McCoy, Kirk’s pastor and co-chair of Turning Point Faith, began by stating, “Charlie Kirk called me his pastor, and I called him my friend.”

“You see, Charlie looked at politics as an on-ramp to Jesus. He knew if he could get all of you rowing in the streams of liberty, you’d come to its source, and that’s the lord,” McCoy stated.

“The Bible says if you profess me before man, I’ll profess you before my father in heaven. It requires an act of faith. You stand. That’s what Charlie did every day on campus with death threats, he stood, because he knew in whom he trusted. And he wants to give you the gift of the why in what he did and that is his savior Jesus,” he added.

The event also includes an assembly of prominent speakers, including Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, as well as President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Tucker Carlson, among others.

