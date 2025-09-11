Charlie Kirk’s casket to be flown from Utah to Arizona on Air Force Two

(Background) U.S. Vice President JD Vance walks to Air Force Two on August 28, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / (L) Conservative activist Charlie Kirk speaks during his American Comeback tour in Northridge, California, on March 6, 2025. (Photo by BENJAMIN HANSON/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

2:15 PM – Wednesday, September 10, 2025

The day after Charlie Kirk was assassinated during an event in Utah, Vice President JD Vance’s plane, Air Force Two, is scheduled to transport his body from Utah to Arizona.

Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance were originally scheduled to visit to Ground Zero in New York for a 9/11 ceremony on Thursday. However, due to their change of plans to visit Kirk’s family and close friends in Salt Lake City, Utah, Air Force Two will now transport Kirk’s body to his home state of Arizona.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Kirk’s loved ones will accompany his casket aboard Air Force Two on a flight to Phoenix, Arizona.

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a grassroots conservative organization aimed to empowering young adults. The group’s headquarters are in Phoenix, Arizona.

The vice president made several posts online following the death of Kirk. The two have been friends for multiple years.

“I was talking to President Trump in the Oval Office today, and he said, ‘I know he was a very good friend of yours.’ I nodded silently, and President Trump observed that Charlie really loved his family. The president was right. Charlie was so proud of Erika and the two kids. He was so happy to be a father,” Vance recalled in an X post eulogizing Kirk.

The vice president is not currently scheduled to give any public appearances for September 11th.

