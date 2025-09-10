Charlie Kirk shooting suspect ‘not in custody’ as Kirk still in ‘critical condition’

US media personality Charlie Kirk gives a thumbs up as he arrives to speak during the presidential inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores and Brooke Mallory

1:31 PM – Wednesday, September 10, 2025

As of 1:31 P.M. PT, a law enforcement official notified The Associated Press that Charlie Kirk is alive but “in critical condition.” Additionally, the school has retracted its initial statement saying that a suspect was in custody.

Turning Point USA, the organization that Kirk co-founded, informed One America News that he was in fact shot “near the neck.”

A video that is circulating online shows an older White man in a blue shirt being escorted away by authorities. However, sources say that this man is not the shooter and has since been released.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

According to Utah Valley University, the school where the event transpired, despite their previous statement saying that police had the suspect in custody — the school has now updated the public, saying that they do not have any suspect in custody.

