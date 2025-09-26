Charlie Kirk killing suspect ‘made contact’ with police 6 hours after shooting

A screengrab from the Utah Court live stream shows Tyler Robinson, suspected killer of political activist Charlie Kirk, attending court remotely from his jail cell in Provo, Utah, on September 16, 2025. (Photo by -/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

9:46 AM – Friday, September 26, 2025

Tyler Robinson reportedly “made contact” with a law enforcement officer hours after he allegedly shot and killed Charlie Kirk.

Law enforcement sources who spoke to Fox News on Friday claimed that Robinson returned to the scene of the crime about six hours after Kirk’s death, close to the spot where authorities found the rifle the alleged 22-year-old shooter used on the Utah university campus earlier this month.

“We have been able to confirm very recently that he did return to that campus and did make contact with an officer,” Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, said. “The contents of that interaction we’re not prepared to reveal right now. That’s part of the investigation and part of gathering more information.”

The alleged murder weapon was a bolt-action Mauser .30-06 rifle that was left wrapped in a towel in a wooded area on the edge of the Utah Valley University campus, which was the venue for the Turning Point USA event Kirk was hosting.

Mason also stated that investigators tracked Robinson’s movements to other locations in the Orem, Utah, area.

“We know he visited a restaurant eatery, or he made a purchase for food, just kind of a normal interaction,” he said.

The FBI released alleged messages between the accused killer and his transgender-identifying partner and roommate, Lance Twiggs. In a message to his partner, Robinson said he would be “stuck in Orem for a little while longer yet.”

“Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you,” Robinson wrote to Lance.

Robinson’s claims in the text messages that he planned to reclaim his weapon are consistent with the Police’s confirmation that he returned to the scene hours after the incident.

“I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down,” Robinson allegedly texted. “Its quiet, almost enough to get out, but theres one vehicle lingering.”

The suspect had explained to his roommate in the message exchange that he was worried about fingerprints on the rifle that would implicate him if found by law enforcement. He also lamented that it was his grandfather’s gun, with a “$2k scope,” and that his family had recognized it in the photo released by authorities. His father tried to contact him about the rifle, but Robinson said he would not answer.

Robinson was taken into custody after being turned in by a family friend. The manhunt lasted 33 hours, extending 27 hours after his run-in with the police on the day of the attack.

Robinson appeared virtually for a hearing at Utah’s Fourth District Court on September 16th, where he was informed of his charges:

Aggravated murder

Felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury

Obstruction of justice

Two counts of witness tampering

Commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child

Utah County prosecutors have emphasized their intent to pursue the death penalty.

Defense attorney Kathryn Nester was appointed to represent Robinson under a contract with the Utah County Commission, as Robinson cannot afford his own counsel.

Despite the charges against Robinson, in a heartbreaking moment at Kirk’s memorial on Sunday, his widow, Erika Kirk, forgave him. She did so, citing Jesus Christ, who forgave the people who crucified him.

