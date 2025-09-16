Charlie Kirk assassination suspect makes virtual appearance at Utah District Court

Screenshot: Provo, Utah District Court

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

2:35 PM – Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect accused of killing Turning Point co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk last Wednesday, made his first court appearance while still behind bars.

On Tuesday, the hearing was conducted virtually from jail, which is standard for initial felony appearances in Utah’s Fourth District Court.

Judge Tony F. Graf read the list of charges pertaining to the suspect.

Robinson faces seven counts, including: aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and one count of committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.

The judge also notified Robinson that he will remain in custody.

“Mr. Robinson at this time, you will remain in custody, without bail” Graf said.

Utah County District Attorney Jeff Gray emphasized earlier in the day, at a press conference, that prosecutors will file a notice of intent to seek the death penalty, as Utah is one of 21 states that allow the penalty. Under Utah law, aggravated murder carries either the death penalty, life without parole, or a lengthy prison sentence, depending on whether aggravating factors are proven.

Robinson is due to appear back in court on Monday, September 29th.

