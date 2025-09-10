Charlie Kirk assassinated, passes at age 31

Turning Point Action founder Charlie Kirk speaks on stage during “Turning Point’s The Peoples Convention” on June 14, 2024 at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

1:46 PM – Wednesday, September 10, 2025

President Donald Trump has confirmed that Charlie Kirk has passed away.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Kirk was shot in the neck while he was answering questions during a back and forth Q&A debate, a common event he holds on college campuses.

Charlie Kirk is the co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, a national student movement focused on limited government and free-market principles.

The goal of the organization is to educate and energize young people against the dominance of left-wing ideology on college campuses.

The 31-year-old leaves behind two children. He has a 4-year-old daughter named Charity Kirk and a son who turned 1-year-old in May. Kirk and his wife Erika tied the knot in 2021.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

