Charges against accused assassin of Charlie Kirk announced by Utah County DA

11:44 AM – Tuesday, September 16, 2025

22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the accused killer of Turning Point co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk, was formally charged on Tuesday with multiple felonies.

His charges include aggravated murder, discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.

“The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy,” Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said at an afternoon news conference. “Charlie Kirk was murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights, the bedrock of our democratic republic, the free exchange of ideas and a search for truth, understanding and a more perfect union.” Advertisement “It is also an offense against the state and to the peace and enjoyment of the people of Utah and of all those who visit here,” Gray added.

Gray noted that prosecutors will file a notice of intent to seek the death penalty, as Utah is one of 21 states that allow the penalty. Under Utah law, aggravated murder carries either the death penalty, life without parole, or a lengthy prison sentence, depending on whether aggravating factors are proven.

Investigators have uncovered forensic and digital evidence such as:

DNA evidence tying Robinson to the rifle used — DNA found on a towel wrapping the rifle, and on a screwdriver recovered at the roof shooting location.

A now-destroyed handwritten note that purportedly referred to an opportunity “to take out Charlie Kirk.”

Messages on Discord admitting to the shooting.

Authorities are investigating whether or not Robinson was radicalized online. Governor Spencer Cox (R-Utah) has already publicly stated that he believes Robinson had “leftist ideology.” There is also an investigation into the Discord group chat linked to Robinson. More than 20 people are being probed to see if any had advance knowledge of the plan.

Although Robinson is not cooperating with investigators, his family and close friends, including his transgender romantic partner/roommate, are cooperating.

Robinson remains in custody without bail.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

