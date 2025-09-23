Chad Mizelle leaving position as DOJ Chief of Staff

Chad Mizelle. (Photo via: reproductiverights.org)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:22 PM – Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Chad Mizelle, the chief of staff at the Department of Justice (DOJ), will reportedly be stepping down in the coming weeks, according to Axios.

Axios learned about Mizelle’s impending departure from the DOJ through a direct statement from Mizelle himself.

In his statement, Mizelle referenced a desire to return to his family in Tampa, Florida, and to achieve a better work-life balance after commuting extensively. He also emphasized that his role was always intended as a short-term commitment to help Bondi solidify her leadership as U.S. attorney general.

Nonetheless, despite leaving the full-time role, Mizelle says that he plans to continue supporting the Trump administration remotely from Florida. He told the outlet that he intends to “expose the left-wing groups responsible for violence across America,” aligning with his prior work under Stephen Miller, the White House’s deputy chief of staff for policy.

Mizelle is a lawyer specializing in national security, cybersecurity, and legal management, who earned his law degree from Cornell Law School. Early in his career, Mizelle held roles focused on legal advisory and compliance — building expertise in high-stakes government and private-sector environments.

Mizelle was appointed as Chief of Staff by President Donald Trump in December last year and began his tenure on Inauguration Day in January this year.

During his tenure at the DOJ, Mizelle played a key role in overseeing the Civil and Civil Rights Divisions. He highlighted the agency’s 21 Supreme Court victories, many of which overturned lower court rulings, and received praise for his effectiveness from Attorney General Pam Bondi, her deputy Todd Blanche, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Mizelle is married to Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a federal judge in Florida. Before his current role, he served as the acting general counsel at the Department of Homeland Security during the Trump administration and later worked at the law firm Jones Day. He has also been involved in the Florida Elections Commission.

