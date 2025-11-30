CENTCOM announces joint Syrian Forces operation against ISIS weapon storage facilities in Southern Syria

Iraqi fighters of the Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation units) stand next to a wall bearing the Islamic State (IS) group flag as they enter the city of al-Qaim, in Iraq’s western Anbar province near the Syrian border (AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:58 PM – Sunday, November 30, 2025

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced a joint operation with the Syrian Ministry of Interior, destroying over 15 ISIS weapons caches in Southern Syria.

On Sunday, CENTCOM announced a joint operation with Syrian forces, which centered around “identifying and eliminating the ISIS weapons storage facilities across the Rif Damashq province during multiple airstrikes and ground detonations.”

The operation was conducted from November 24th through November 27th.

“The combined operation destroyed over 130 mortars and rockets, multiple assault rifles, machine guns, anti-tank mines, and materials for building improvised explosive devices. Forces also discovered and destroyed illicit drugs,” the CENTCOM press release read.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), an Islamic terrorist organization, previously gained influence through military force by taking advantage of the chaos of the Syrian civil war and post-invasion Iraq, although its military capability was largely destroyed by a U.S.-led coalition under President Donald Trump’s first term.

Advertisement

The group has since managed to regroup and rebuild some of its capabilities, prompting further U.S. military action.

“This successful operation ensures gains made against ISIS are lasting and the group is not able to regenerate or export terrorist attacks to the U.S. homeland and around the world,” stated Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander.

“We will remain vigilant and continue to aggressively pursue ISIS remnants in Syria,” Cooper added.

The joint operation showcases the growing ties between the United States and the new Syrian regime, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former al-Qaeda terrorist.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!