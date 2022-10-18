CDC to vote this week to permanently shield Pfizer, Moderna from vaccine injury

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:37 AM PT – Tuesday, October 18, 2022
The CDC is preparing to vote on whether Pfizer and Moderna should be permanently shielded from COVID-19 vaccine injury liability.
On Wednesday and Thursday of this week, officials will decide on whether or not to add the COVID-19 mRNA shots to child and adolescent immunization schedules.
If this happens, it opens the path to protecting the bio-tech companies from facing all lawsuits relating to injuries from the vaccines. Any liability would be transferred to the federal government’s National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. The passing would also allow Pfizer and Moderna to introduce an FDA approved dose to the market.
This vote comes as these companies’ liability shield from the PREP Act, invoked in March of 2020, is set to be revoked in early 2023.