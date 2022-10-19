CDC panel votes 15-0 to add COVID shots on child vaccine schedule

This photo shows a vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, Bivalent, at AltaMed Medical clinic in Los Angeles, California, on October 6, 2022. (Photo by RINGO CHIU / AFP) (Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 3:38 PM PT – Wednesday, October 19, 2022

The CDC Advisory Committee has unanimously voted to add COVID-19 shots to the child and adolescent vaccination schedule.

The move is seen as a recommendation rather than as a mandate.



However, the decision leaves millions of parents worried due to reports of rising injuries and deaths caused by the vaccines. In addition, the CDC is set to decide on whether Pfizer and Moderna should be permanently shielded from injury liability relating to COVID-19 vaccines.



The CDC’s actions are expected to improve the financial performance on COVID-vaccine makers, while fueling further debate about vaccine mandates among the American public.