CDC drops COVID travel advisories

Passengers walk to board an easyJet Airlines plane at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, in the northeastern outskirts of Paris, on September 25, 2022. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:25 AM PT – Tuesday, October 4, 2022

The CDC has taken down its country-by-country COVID-19 travel advisory list.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the agency said that its ability to assess the travel health notice for Americans is limited as fewer countries are reporting new coronavirus cases.

The CDC announced that it will only post advisories in the event of a concerning COVID-19 variant. The agency advised that Americans should be keeping up-to-date with vaccines and travel recommendations regardless of their destination.

The CDC issued its first COVID travel notice in January of 2020. Since then, the agency has updated its advisories list each Monday.

Meanwhile, despite admitting the pandemic is over, the Biden administration asserted that there is a lingering problem and continues to push for vaccinations.