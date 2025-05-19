CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon Abruptly Steps Down 

President and CEO of CBS, Wendy McMahon attends the 2024 ADL “In Concert Against Hate” at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on November 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images fo Anti-Defamation League)

12:12 PM – Monday, May 19, 2025

CBS News President and CEO Wendy McMahon has announced that she will be stepping down, citing disagreements with the company amid a “challenging” period.

On Monday, McMahon sent out a memo to staffers announcing her resignation.

“Today, I am stepping down from my position as president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures. It has been one of the most meaningful chapters in my career. Leading this extraordinary organization has been the honor of a lifetime because I got to work alongside all of you,” McMahon wrote. Advertisement

“At the same time, the past few months have been challenging,” she continued. “It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward. It’s time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership.”

Her announcement comes as CBS parent company, Paramount Global, is currently in mediation with Trump’s legal team, following a $20 billion lawsuit against CBS over its handling of a “60 Minutes” interview last year with then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

The interview in question was with host Bill Whitaker on “60 Minutes,” where the network aired two separate answers Harris gave to a single question regarding why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasn’t “listening” to the demands of the United States.

One posted Harris’ response that the network featured in a promotional clip had differed from the answer she gave on the actual broadcast, which Donald Trump and his allies argued was proof of clear manipulation of the interview in her favor.

Paramount chairwoman Shari Redstone is reportedly in favor of settling with the president.

McMahon‘s exit follows the resignation of longtime “60 Minutes” producer Bill Owens, who quit last month because he felt he’d lost journalistic independence amid the ongoing legal battle.

“I have no doubt they will continue to set the standard,” she wrote. “To our viewers: Thank you for your trust. You hold us accountable, and you remind is why this matters.”

