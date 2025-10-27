Category 5 Hurricane Melissa: Jamaica braces for worst storm on record

In this handout satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Melissa churns northwest through the Caribbean Sea captured at 17:00Z on October 27, 2025. Hurricane Melissa has intensified into a Category 5 storm as it approaches Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:51 PM – Monday, October 27, 2025

The world’s strongest storm this year is set to bring up to 175 mph winds and as much as 40 inches of rain to Jamaica.

The Category 5 storm, which is set to be the worst in Jamaican history, is likely to have “catastrophic impacts” and will bring “dire consequences” to the Caribbean as there are more than 25 million people across Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti who are in the direct path of Hurricane Melissa.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness believes that his country is not prepared for the incoming hurricane as he said he doesn’t believe there is “any infrastructure within this region that could withstand a Category 5 storm, so there could be significant dislocation.”

Despite most models forecasting a direct hit on the Island, he called on the public for prayers that it will not strike directly.

“I urge all Jamaicans and people who are friendly well-wishers of Jamaica to continue to pray that this hurricane does not hit us directly” Holness stated.

In preparation for the storm, which is believed to first contact the Island nation on Tuesday morning, Jamaica closed the two main airports on the island.

“Passengers, contact your airline for rebooking. DO NOT go to the airport,” Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston warned flyers.

Several vulnerable communities across the Island are under immediate evacuation orders and officials urged residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to seek shelter in safer areas.

Additionally, the island’s government has opened more than 650 shelters across the country to help those in need.

In Cuba, nearly 120,000 people have been evacuated from Santiago de Cuba, according to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

