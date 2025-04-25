Cassie Ventura ‘Assault Video’ Cleared By Judge For Use In Trial Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs attend the London Screening of “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story” at The Curzon Mayfair on May 16, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:44 PM – Friday, April 25, 2025

At the impending trial, a federal judge in New York said that he will permit a video that shows Sean “Diddy” Combs kicking and dragging Cassie Ventura, his ex-girlfriend, in a hotel in March 2016.

On Friday, Judge Arun Subramanian said in a ruling from the bench that he would allow the disturbing video to be played for all to see.

“The defense can’t show the footage is inadmissible,” Subramanian said. “There’s no unfair prejudice to Mr. Combs.”

According to Diddy’s legal defense, the video, first obtained by CNN, had been “manipulated.” The security footage was filmed in the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, on March 5, 2016.

The security footage was filmed from many angles, and according to CNN, it appears to fit the description of the assault that Ventura claimed in her now-settled federal case that was filed in November.

After being forcibly dragged through the hallway, Ventura’s motionless body lay on the floor as surveillance footage captured Diddy retrieving a purse and suitcase positioned beside her. She remained unresponsive for at least four seconds before the prominent rapper delivered two forceful kicks to her body. Diddy then leaves her lying there and, moments later, walks away without exchanging any words.

Later in the video, Ventura collects herself and begins to stand up, taking her belongings off the floor and walking over to a hotel phone next to the elevators.

While still wearing a towel, Diddy later reappears in the frame of the video camera’s view and appears to push Ventura once more. He then grabs an object from a table while seated on a chair and hurls it violently towards Ventura.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” said Douglas H. Wigdor, Ventura’s lawyer.

“Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light,” Wigdor added.

During Friday’s hearing, Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, described Combs as a “swinger” in order to explain why he allowed prostitutes to join his sexual activities, as prosecutors have highlighted.

“There’s a lifestyle, call it swingers, that he was in that he thought was appropriate,” Agnifilo said. “The reason he thought it was appropriate is because it’s so common.”

Combs still adamantly denies the accused charges and he further claims that all of his sexual encounters were consensual.

A jury selection is set to begin on May 5th.

