Carney apologizes to Trump for running anti-tariff ad

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a press conference after the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju on November 1, 2025. (JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed that he apologized to President Donald Trump over an anti-tariff political advertisement that utilized the voice of former President Ronald Reagan to criticize Trump’s trade policy.

On Saturday, Carney informed reporters after attending an Asia-Pacific summit in South Korea that he privately apologized to the president, stating: “I did apologize to the president.”

During a dinner hosted by South Korea’s president on Wednesday, Carney noted that he had ordered Ontario Premier Doug Ford not to run the advertisement.

“I told Ford I did not want to go forward with the ad,” Carney added. “The president was offended by the act, or by the ad, rather.”

The anti-tariff advertisement was previously scheduled to air on Newsmax, Bloomberg, Fox News, Fox Sports, NBC, CBS, CNBC, ESPN, and ABC, as well as local stations.

After the advertisement was announced, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute released a statement announcing that the ad “misrepresents” Reagan’s comments by utilizing “selective audio and video” while noting that the “Government of Ontario did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks.”

President Trump also previously issued a Truth Social post immediately following the announcement of the advertisement, revealing that the “fraudulent” advertisement was developed in order to “interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court” regarding tariffs.

The president went on to announce that “ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED,” prompting Carney to issue an apology and pull the advertisement.

Meanwhile, Ford defended the creation of the ad, arguing, “We generated a conversation that wasn’t happening in the U.S. Now every single local media, every large media, medium-sized media in the U.S. is talking about it.”

Additionally, on Friday, President Trump revealed that Carney apologized for running the ad.

“He was very nice — he apologized for what they did with the commercial because it was a very false commercial.”

It is currently unclear as to whether President Trump will resume negotiations with Canada after Carney’s apology, although Carney’s trip to Asia represents an attempt to reduce Canadian reliance on the United States, according to Carney.

“It can’t happen overnight, but we’re moving very fast,” Carney explained.

