Capitol Police Officer ignored by J6 panel for doing his job

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 8:15 AM PT – Wednesday, March 8, 2023

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Tarik Johnson, a former Capitol Police Officer, revealed that the January 6 Committee had never asked him to testify about the events that took place.

Tarik Johnson had an important role on January 6th 2021, he was tasked with securing the certification of the 2020 presidential election. However, throughout the committee hearings held to investigate the events that took place, Johnson was never called to testify.

According to the 22-year veteran, information about possible disturbances on that day were never disseminated to the frontline officers from law enforcement agencies and their superiors.

“We should have been better prepared that day, and we could have been better prepared that day if the information was disseminated like it was supposed to be,” he said.

Johnson, who was outside the building along with other officers, had requested guidance from their superiors when the events were unfolding, but they never received a response, not even from Capitol Police Chief assistant Yogananda Pittman.

Johnson’s top priority that day was the lawmakers’ safety, and since he was receiving no response from his superiors, he decided to take action on his own. He decided to make his way inside the chambers and escort lawmakers away to safety.

Johnson said that a Trump supporter had placed a Make America Great Again hat on his head when he was making his way inside. He decided to keep wearing the hat for “self-preservation” and “de-escalation” as he was navigating through the crowd.

“I couldn’t say what would have happened walking through that crowd without it,” Johnson said.

His career was ended when footage of him wearing the MAGA hat outside of the Capitol Building which had received national attention.

After the footage of him wearing the hat with no context was released, the 22-year veteran was placed on indefinite suspension by his superiors. He later resigned and lost his pension.

“Since you were there on January 6, what did you think of the job of the January 6 Committee?” Carlson asked.

“I prayed almost daily that they would get to me. I was never asked to testify,” he replied. “I was never asked by anybody connected to the January 6 Committee to testify. I asked myself why every day, and every day I might have a different answer. But, you know, pretty much they focused on Donald Trump and not the failures of the Capitol Police.”

When asked why the people were there that day, Johnson replied by saying that people “wanted to support their president.”