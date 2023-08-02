Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Announces Split From Wife Of 18 Years

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Shawntel Smith-Hill

1:41 PM – Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday that he and his wife of 18 years are separating.

Trudeau married Sophie Grégoire back in 2005. She was born in Montreal, Canada, and gained fame as a former television and radio host in Québec. Together, they have three children.

The prime minister and his wife took to social media with a joint statement explaining their situation.

“Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” Trudeau wrote.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” he continued. “For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.”

Trudeau’s spokesperson said that even though the couple signed a separation agreement, they will still commit to making public appearances together.

“They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” the statement said, adding they would be on holiday as a family next week.

The prime minister’s office also stated that the couple is committed to raising their children, Xavier, 15, Ella-Grace, 14, and Hadrien, 9, in a secure, caring, and collaborative environment.

Trudeau has consistently praised his wife on social media many times over the last few years. In an April birthday post, he shared two selfies of Grégoire with a caption declaring his love for her.

“From this, to this, and everything in between, there’s no one I’d rather have by my side,” he wrote.

Despite their separation, both partners reportedly remain motivated to continue their respective adventures while caring for and supporting their children.

Photo via Instagram: @sophiegregoiretrudeau

