Canada announces plans to recognize ‘State of Palestine’ at September UN General Assembly: ‘No room for delay’

Prime Minister of Canada and Liberal Party Leader Mark Carney delivers a speech to supporters during a rally on April 23, 2025 in Surrey, Canada. (Rich Lam/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:10 AM – Thursday, July 31, 2025

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Wednesday that Canada plans to officially recognize the State of Palestine in September, following similar announcements from France and the United Kingdom.

Carney revealed that Canada will make the announcement at the upcoming United Nations (UN) General Assembly in September, representing the latest nation to seemingly pull support from Israel.

“Canada has long been committed to a two-state solution – an independent, viable, and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security. For decades, it was hoped that this outcome would be achieved as part of a peace process built around a negotiated settlement between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority,” Carney wrote in a statement. Advertisement

Carney explicitly cited the following as “reasons” for Canada’s shift toward recognizing a Palestinian state:

The October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel — arguing that Palestinians cannot prosper if they’re under governmental control by the terrorist group.

The Israeli government’s “failure to prevent a humanitarian disaster in Gaza,” noting “restricted access to food and essential supplies.”

The accelerated building of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

A recent Knesset vote calling for annexation of the West Bank.

Carney stated that the October 7th attack on Israel wasn’t a reason to reward Palestine — but it was a wake-up call about what happens “when there’s no Palestinian state.” Instead of isolating and weakening Hamas, he argues that the lack of Palestinian statehood has allowed Hamas to pose as the only actor “resisting” Israel, giving it more political legitimacy in the eyes of Palestinians.

“The deepening suffering of civilians leaves no room for delay in co-ordinated international action to support peace, security, and the dignity of all human life. Preserving a two-state solution means standing with all people who choose peace over violence or terrorism, and honouring their innate desire for the peaceful co-existence of Israeli and Palestinian states as the only roadmap for a secure and prosperous future,” Carney’s statement continued. “For these reasons, Canada intends to recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025,” he added, going on to “reiterate that Hamas must immediately release all hostages taken in the horrific terrorist attack of October 7; that Hamas must disarm; and that Hamas must play no role in the future governance of Palestine.”

President Donald Trump condemned Carney’s actions soon after, writing in a Wednesday Truth Social post: “Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry responded to the Canadian announcement as well, stating that it “rejects” the motion.

“The change in the position of the Canadian government at this time is a reward for Hamas and harms the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of the hostages,” the ministry wrote in an X post.

Additionally, Iddo Moed, Israel’s ambassador to Canada, echoed the foreign ministry’s sentiment, vowing that Israel “will not bow to the distorted campaign of international pressure against it.”

“We will not sacrifice our very existence by permitting the imposition of a jihadist state on our ancestral homeland that seeks our annihilation,” he stated. “Recognizing a Palestinian state in the absence of accountable government, functioning institutions, or benevolent leadership, rewards and legitimizes the monstrous barbarity of Hamas,” Moed added. “It punished Israeli and Palestinian victims of Hamas, vindicates Hamas.”

Canada’s announcement comes as international condemnation against Israel grows.

President Trump recently acknowledged the need for aid to be dropped into Gaza, with help from European allies, stating on Monday: “You have a lot of starving people.”

Before issuing his statement, President Trump was questioned about whether he shared Netanyahu’s stance denying a starvation crisis among children and the broader population in the region. The GOP president responded by saying: “I don’t know. I mean, based on television, I would say ‘not particularly,’ because those children look very hungry.” “Some of those kids are — that’s real starvation stuff,” Trump added. “I see it, and you can’t fake that.”

