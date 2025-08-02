Cambodia to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize following ceasefire agreement with Thailand 

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:44 AM – Saturday, August 2, 2025

Cambodia has announced plans to nominate U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize following his role in helping reach a ceasefire agreement between them and Thailand.

Speaking to reporters in Phnom Penh on Friday, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol praised Trump’s intervention in helping end the border conflict between the two Southeast Asian nations.

Chanthol said the president deserved a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to deescalate tensions in the region.

Advertisement

According to Reuters, when asked via text message to confirm Cambodia’s plan to nominate Trump for the prize, Chanthol responded, “yes.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously stated he nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, while officials in Pakistan announced in June that they would recommend him as well for his part in easing tensions with India.

Last week, Trump called the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand, urging them immediately to work out a ceasefire. During the conversation, he warned that the U.S. would suspend trade negotiations with both countries if the violence continued.

A ceasefire agreement was reached on Monday in Malaysia, officially ending what has been the most intense conflict between the two nations in more than a decade.

“Numerous people were killed and I was dealing with two countries that we get along with very well, very different countries from certain standpoints. They’ve been fighting for 500 years intermittently. And, we solved that war … we solved it through trade,” Trump said during a recent visit to Scotland.

Following the ceasefire announcement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised Trump’s role in securing the agreement, also stating he should get the Nobel Peace Price.

“President Trump made this happen. Give him the Nobel Peace Prize!,” she wrote on X.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!