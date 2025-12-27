Cambodia and Thailand sign new ceasefire agreement to end border conflict after violating earlier deal

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet shake hands following the signing of a Cambodia-Thailand peace deal at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on October 26, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

1:33 PM – Saturday, December 27, 2025

Thailand and Cambodia have inked a new ceasefire deal to end weeks of violent clashes after a previous agreement in October failed.

On Saturday, the two Southeast Asian countries met at a checkpoint on their shared border to sign the new deal, which calls for a halt in military actions against each other.

The neighbors had been engaged in ongoing border disputes since the colonial era, when a French map left a region’s ownership in question.

While attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Malaysia this fall, President Donald Trump brokered a peace deal with the two nations. This coincided with the signing of trade deals between both countries and the United States, as well. In the agreements, both countries would remove all tariffs on U.S. goods, while the U.S. keeps a reduced 19% reciprocal tariff system for both countries — down from 36% in July.

The fighting resumed between the two countries in December, not long after the agreement, however. The Thai military said its airstrikes on Cambodia were in retaliation for a land mine that injured at least one Thai soldier, believing it had been placed by Cambodian forces.

Cambodia did not claim responsibility for initiating another conflict.

In the new deal, Thailand must cease its airstrikes, which continued until as recently as Saturday morning, and must return 18 Cambodian soldiers who have been held prisoner since July. Both sides must also adhere to agreements against deploying land mines.

Thailand lost 26 soldiers and a civilian as a result of the combat since December 7th, according to officials. Though Cambodia hasn’t released an official number of casualties, it says 30 civilians have been killed, with 90 more injured.

Cambodian Defense Minister Tea Seiha told reporters after the signing that the ceasfire “paves the way for the displaced people who are living in the border areas to be able to return to their homes, work in the fields, and even allow their children to be able to return to schools and resume their studies.”

