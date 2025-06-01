California trans athlete wins multiple girls track and field state championship events

Demonstrators cheer during the speaking program at the “Our Bodies, Our Sports” rally for the 50th anniversary of Title IX at Freedom Plaza on June 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:23 PM – Sunday, June 1, 2025

A transgender athlete won first place in multiple track and field championship events at a California state meet on Saturday despite a warning from President Donald Trump just days prior.

AB Hernandez, a transgender athlete, was awarded first place in the girls category for high jump and triple jump at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium in Clovis, California.

Hernandez finished first in the high jump after clearing the mark of 5 feet, 7 inches without a failed attempt. Two biological females were also able to clear the mark, although failing the first attempt.

The three were able to share the first-place podium despite the initial failed attempts from the two biological females due to a recently established policy by the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF).

The new rule by the CIF allows biological females to qualify only against other biological females, bumping up the female competitors who finished behind Hernandez following President Trump’s warning against allowing transgender athletes to compete in against girls.

“Under this pilot entry process, any biological female student-athlete who would have earned the next qualifying mark for one of their Section’s automatic qualifying entries in the CIF State meet, and did not achieve the CIF State at-large mark in the finals at their Section meet, was extended an opportunity to participate in the 2025 CIF State Track and Field Championships,” the federation stated.

“The CIF believes this pilot entry process achieves the participation opportunities we seek to afford our student-athletes,” the organization added.

The shift in approach meant that female competitors who finished one place behind Hernandez had to stand next to the trans-athlete on the podium.

Prior to the event, a plane flew overhead, featuring the message: “No Boys in Girls’ Sports!”

The high profile event was filled with individuals protesting against allowing the transgender athlete from competing against the girls, prompting counter-protestors to show up, which is when an LGBTQ protester allegedly struck an individual.

Video footage showcases an LGBTQ protester, identified by Fox News as Ethan Kroll, assaulting a man through a car window, which led to Kroll’s arrest.

“Our stance is always to allow people to exercise their constitutional right to free speech and protest,” stated Clovis Police Sgt. Chris Hutchinson. “They have a right to do it in a manner that isn’t inciting violence or causing other problems. … We don’t have room for violence or property damage or anything like that.”

The Department of Justice recently announced an investigation into California for allowing biological males into female sporting events following President Trump’s “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” executive order issued in February.

