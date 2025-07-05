California: Human remains discovered days after explosion at fireworks warehouse

(Photo via: CAL Fire)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:30 PM – Saturday, July 5, 2025

Officials have announced that human remains have been found at a firework facility in California just days after an explosion.

On Tuesday, a warehouse storing fireworks caught fire and exploded, unleashing a massive fireball, hurling debris, and triggering fireworks to detonate in the sky above and seven people remained unaccounted for.

Officials held a press conference on Friday, stating that the Yolo County Coroner’s Division found human remains at the site. However, the remains have not yet been publicly identified.

Recovery efforts are anticipated to continue throughout the weekend, with detectives, coroners, and fire workers working cautiously and politely throughout.

Esparto Fire Chief Curtis Lawrence earlier stated that firemen originally entered the building but were later removed due to “the severity and risks that were there.”

They have not returned to the building as of Wednesday night to search for the missing occupants due to safety concerns.

The coroner’s office stated that it has been in contact with the families of individuals already reported missing and will continue to give them timely updates as new information becomes available.

To respect the families, the county has stated that the identities of the deceased will not be released until official identification is completed and next of kin are formally contacted.

Yolo County is providing behavioral health and grief support services to people affected, while the district attorney’s office is running a victim services program.

