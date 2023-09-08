California Gov. Gavin Newsom Dismisses ‘24 Run, Says VP Kamala Harris ‘lined up’ to be Successor

(AP Photo/John Locher)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

11:03 AM – Friday, September 8, 2023

California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom shut down any possibility of making a run at the White House in 2024 in an interview with NBC News’ Chuck Todd.

“President Biden is going to run, and looking forward to getting him reelected,” Newsom said in the interview. “I think there’s been so much wallowing in the last few months and hand wringing in this respect. But we’re gearing up for the campaign. We’re looking forward to it.”

Newsom went so far to even say that Vice President Kamala Harris would be the next one up if President Joe Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, would be unable to serve.

“I think the Vice President is naturally the one lined up,” Newsom claimed.

Newsom claimed he maintains a strong relationship with Harris, telling Todd he calls to check in from time to time.

“We privately continue to maintain a very good relationship, interpersonal,” Newsom said. “Just, ‘How are you doing? Checking in.’ It’s been a challenging few years with Covid. And we’ve had the opportunity to sit down, have lunch together in the White House, spend time talking about important things.”

Newsom’s comments come after Biden has recently struggled in numerous national polls, trailing Republican frontrunner and former President Donald Trump. A new CNN poll shows Trump leading Biden by one percent in a 2024 matchup, while a new Premise Data poll claims Trump holds a six percent lead on Biden.

Polling metrics also show that likely voters are concerned with Biden’s age. A recent Wall Street Journal poll showed that more than 70% of voters believe the 46th president is too old.

Despite these numbers, Newsom reiterated his message to donors who have been calling him inquiring about a possible Biden primary challenge.

“It’s time to move on,” Newsom said. “Let’s go.”

