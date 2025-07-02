California: 7 people ‘unaccounted for’ following explosion at fireworks warehouse

(Photo via: Yolo County)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:44 PM – Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Seven people are currently unaccounted for following an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in California.

On Tuesday, a warehouse storing fireworks caught fire and exploded, unleashing a massive fireball, hurling debris, and triggering fireworks to detonate in the sky above. Seven people remain unaccounted for.

Yolo County residents, near the Esparto area northwest of Sacramento, were forced to evacuate.

“There is a reduced risk today (Wednesday), but a risk that still remains and thus the evacuation orders are in place,” according to Laura Galindo, a spokesperson for the Yolo County Office of Emergency Services. “Site assessment is ongoing to assess the hazards. It is the goal to get residents back to their homes and possibly reduce the footprint of that evacuation zone. Seven individuals remain unaccounted for,” Galindo continued.

Esparto Fire Protection District Chief Curtis Lawrence stated that firefighters responded to the area at around 5:50 p.m. and found “a few commercial buildings well-involved, as well as numerous explosions and numerous spot fires throughout the area.”

As of Wednesday morning, the cause of the fire and explosion is still unknown.

Yolo County issued an evacuation order even though some residents were allowed to return Tuesday night. People south of an area south of Highway 16 remained under an evacuation order.

