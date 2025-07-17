Calif: Suspect in custody following fatal shooting of Oakland parole officer

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:36 PM – Thursday, July 17, 2025

A male suspect is now in custody after a parole officer was fatally shot in Oakland, California.

On Thursday, police began searching for the 31-year-old male suspect, whose name has not been released by the authorities, after an unidentified parole officer was killed.

Fortunately, the suspect was caught during the manhunt.

According to a report by KTVU, the suspect also “carjacked an AC Transit bus” and had been headed toward 66th Avenue and Bancroft Avenue in Oakland.

Meanwhile, more information regarding the now-captured suspect, such as how he was caught or the motive behind the shooting, has not been publicly released.

Authorities stated that the shooting occurred near the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation building at Edgewater Drive and Pardee Lane.

Additionally, the Oakland Police Department announced that they will hold a press briefing in the parking lot of 8400 block of Edgewater Drive later on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

