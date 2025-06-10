Calif. Sheriff to Newsom amid anti-ICE chaos: ‘Stay out of the way of law enforcement’

Sheriff Chad Bianco of Riverside County speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 15, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

11:45 AM – Tuesday, June 10, 2025

A California-based sheriff and Republican gubernatorial candidate, hoping to become the next governor of the Golden State, condemned Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, asserting that he is “fueling” the Los Angeles riots.

He continued, declaring that Newsom (D-Calif.) needs to “put his phone down” and “stay out of the way of law enforcement.”

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco argued that the rioters “are not protesting” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for anything illegal, and he emphasized that the large unruly group shouldn’t be allowed to “facilitate the downfall of our civilized society.” Advertisement

“They are trying to violently influence something by political action. That is what this is. That is everything that the Constitution stands against,” Bianco, who is running as a Republican, told Fox News. “That is what law enforcement stands against, and that is what will facilitate the downfall of our civilized society. A civilized society has an adherence to the rule of law, and there is consequence for breaking that social compact,” he added.

He pleaded for the Golden State governor to “put his phone down … and be quiet because he is doing nothing but fueling this process.”

“He needs to stay out of the way of law enforcement. He knows nothing about this. He knows absolutely nothing about the enforcement of law. He despises the enforcement of law, and he has encouraged this,” Bianco said.

President Donald Trump similarly blamed Newsom for failing to handle the ongoing chaos and destruction, which began over the weekend and has continued for the fifth day.

Meanwhile, the 47th president has deployed National Guard troops and hundreds of Marines to the City of Angels, and Gov. Newsom has countered those efforts by bizarrely suing the Trump administration, alongside the state’s attorney general, Rob Bonta.

Additionally, White House Border Czar Tom Homan spoke with CBS News on Monday, reiterating that he has “no intention to arrest” Newsom, after the California governor attempted to look tough by daring Homan to detain him.

